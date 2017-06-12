McCarthy announces staff mobile office in Tehachapi

A staff member from Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office will staff a mobile office in Tehachapi on Tuesday, June 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The mobile office is held there the third Tuesday of each month. Constituents can visit and share concerns on important issues, current events and discuss casework matters regarding problems with federal government agencies.

