Mayor thanks planning commissioner, parks manager for their service

From left to right are Michael Williams, a Tehachapi planning commissioner, with his wife, LeAnn Williams, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District manager, and Mayor Ed Grimes at the June 19 City Council meeting. From left to right are Michael Williams, a Tehachapi planning commissioner, with his wife, LeAnn Williams, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District manager, and Mayor Ed Grimes at the June 19 City Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.