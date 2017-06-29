Kiwanis members hear: Leadership skills seminar coming up

Kiwanis members learned about an opportunity to develop leadership skills, which can impact their efforts to improve the lives of children and develop a stronger community. Barry Galloway spoke at a recent meeting about the Global Leadership Summit to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 at Mountain Vineyard Church in Tehachapi.

