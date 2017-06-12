' King of All Dads: Wes Flores a 'best friend' to his daughter

King of All Dads Wes Flores and his daughter, Kaylene Flores, had their very first white Christmas together last year in Bear Valley Springs along with their German Shepherd, Big. King of All Dads Wes Flores and his daughter, Kaylene Flores, had their very first white Christmas together last year in Bear Valley Springs along with their German Shepherd, Big.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.