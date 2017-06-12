'I see this as putting our communities at risk.' Kern County Board of ...

'I see this as putting our communitie...

The Board of Supervisors voted to ax the controversial PACE program in unincorporated Kern County Tuesday following a contentious, three-hour hearing over whether it helps or hurts consumers. It directed county staff to begin terminating a series of agreements that allows the Property Assessed Clean Energy initiative to operate in its jurisdiction, meaning outside Kern's incorporated cities.

