Hundreds of American flags respectfully retired during annual Boy Scout ceremony
Flags to be retired are handed off from Cub Scouts to older Boy Scouts who carry the flags to a burn pit. Each flag is then unfolded and held up for display, showing its old condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|nortrek99
|41
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Fri
|_Zoey_
|306
|does anyone know betty weir
|Fri
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|Thu
|sayrebear
|1
|Suckibg hard cock
|Jun 11
|jdubin
|2
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC