Hall Ambulance president donates five AEDs to City of Tehachapi
Mayor Ed Grimes, center, thanked Hall Ambulance President and Founder Harvey L. Hall and Holly Arnold, director of business development for Hall Ambulance, for the donation of AEDs at the June 19 City Council meeting. Hall Ambulance President and Founder Harvey L. Hall gave a brief speech before the audience and Tehachapi City Council when presenting five AED machines.
