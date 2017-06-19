Grimmway Farms celebrates 10th anniversary of Tehachapi organic produce stand
Summer has officially arrived in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley area, with the annual opening of the Cal-Organic Farms produce stand in Tehachapi. The stand provides residents and visitors alike with direct access to the valley's freshest, organic fruits and vegetables - right from the farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suckibg hard cock
|23 hr
|sayrebear
|3
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Tue
|sayrebear
|308
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|Jun 15
|sayrebear
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC