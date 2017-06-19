Grimmway Farms celebrates 10th annive...

Grimmway Farms celebrates 10th anniversary of Tehachapi organic produce stand

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Summer has officially arrived in the Tehachapi-Cummings Valley area, with the annual opening of the Cal-Organic Farms produce stand in Tehachapi. The stand provides residents and visitors alike with direct access to the valley's freshest, organic fruits and vegetables - right from the farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suckibg hard cock 23 hr sayrebear 3
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Tue sayrebear 308
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
does anyone know betty weir Jun 16 sayrebear 1
im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr... Jun 15 sayrebear 1
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 4 Anonymous 3
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 29 Serenity 14
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 22 at 3:52AM PDT

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC