Ginger Moorhouse: Take precautions when worming horses around dogs
A Tehachapi woman called me with a sad story: Her beloved Australian Shepherd died after ingesting a drop of ivermectin horse wormer on a discarded syringe. Despite living with horses and dogs for decades, she had not known that ivermectin could be fatal to dogs.
