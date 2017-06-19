First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Tr...

First Friday at Tehachapi Treasure Trove to feature Christi Friesen, polymer clay artist

Tehachapi Treasure Trove will celebrate First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7. A make and take to bake experience has been scheduled with Christi Friesen, an internationally known polymer clay artist and author of a number of polymer clay how-to books. Come join Friesen and have some fun making a glow-in-the-dark ghoulie to take home and bake.

