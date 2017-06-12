'Everyone has the ability to create positive change': Join the Global Leadership Summit in Tehachapi

Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard invites the public to register for the 2017 Everyone has Influence Global Leadership Summit that will be held Aug. 10-11 via a live simulcast at its location at 502 East Pinon St. "We will see some amazing opportunity for us to grow as leaders. If a leader gets better everybody gets better," said local Pastor Barry Galloway of Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard.

