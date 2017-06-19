Damians celebrate 62nd wedding anniversary
Lewis and Frances Damian, of Tehachapi, celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 15. The couple was married in 1955. According to the family, the event marks a significant time in their lives as Frances was recently on life support and recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love
|13 hr
|sayrebear
|1
|Suckibg hard cock
|Wed
|sayrebear
|3
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Jun 20
|sayrebear
|308
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|nortrek99
|41
|does anyone know betty weir
|Jun 16
|sayrebear
|1
|im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr...
|Jun 15
|sayrebear
|1
|gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15)
|Jun 4
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC