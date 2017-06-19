Community Voices: Why Tehachapi? Here...

Community Voices: Why Tehachapi? Here's what makes our city great

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tehachapi News

Recently, I had a conversation around the water cooler with a staff member who asked, "How is Tehachapi perceived among the other cities in Kern County?" For me, it was easy to answer because I talk to so many government officials from around the county, but I had to realize most people only get information from news stories about other communities. Tehachapi is no longer a secret in Kern County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) 3 hr Rip Chen Picket 4
Suckibg hard cock 3 hr Rip Chen Picket 4
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Fri _Zoey_ 309
love Jun 22 sayrebear 1
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
does anyone know betty weir Jun 16 sayrebear 1
im from mojave whats going on any of the old gr... Jun 15 sayrebear 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 25 at 6:29AM PDT

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,466 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC