City leaders say next year's budget is balanced
City of Tehachapi leaders expressed pride in announcing how well the city's budget is balanced for this coming fiscal year. "Adopting balanced budgets has been a priority of the City Council for years and I'm proud that we're continuing that tradition for our upcoming fiscal year," Mayor Ed Grimes said in a news release.
