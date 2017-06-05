Celebrate Christmas in July with Mart...

Celebrate Christmas in July with Marty Pay; donate now to make a kid's holiday

Sunday Jun 4

Santa Claus will be trading in his red suit for a pair of shorts and flip-flops to celebrate Christmas in July at Marty Pay Insurance Agency July 19. Pay decided to host the event as a fundraiser for Toys for Tots from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at 212 W. F St. The public is invited to bring an unwrapped toy for either a girl or a boy for a chance to win some great prizes, including a big screen TV. "I actually play Santa Claus at a nursing home in Bakersfield every Christmas," said Pay, who has donned the red suit for 12 years.

