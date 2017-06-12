Benz Bad Bulls to return to Tehachapi rodeo grounds July 4th
Nearly a ton of rip snorting, high-jumping, four-legged energy with a mere 200-pound, two-legged cowboy who is trying to stay seated on its back for eight seconds - this is rodeo and this is 4th of July excitement ... Tehachapi style! Staying on is only part of the bull riding show. The cowboy who stays on and displays the best form and style will gain the most points as seen by the watchful eyes of the rodeo judges.
