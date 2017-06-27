Ball and Sultan bring 'good-time' music back to Fiddlers Crossing
If you have ever driven Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara on a Sunday afternoon and stopped at the Cold Spring Tavern for a tri-tip sandwich, you will undoubtedly remember the "good-time" blues music that went along with it. Tom Ball, on harmonica and vocals, and Kenny Sultan, on guitar, have been playing their own brand of American roots styles of music together for 35 years, and outside on the porch of the Tavern on Sundays for much of that time.
