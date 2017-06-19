Artist depicts animals in abstract st...

Artist depicts animals in abstract styles

Friday Jun 23

An opening reception will be held July 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. during Arts Alive! Dille's paintings focus on combining the abstract and Expressionism into animal portraits and landscapes. She creates art from wildlife and animals that either live or visit her studio and home in the Tehachapi Mountains.

