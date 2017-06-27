Angry board members, parents attack s...

Angry board members, parents attack special education information presented at TUSD meeting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

A Tehachapi Unified School District official outlined Tuesday night what the district is doing to address state findings that some of its special education services are out of compliance - and was promptly questioned by school board members and the public. Why is the district out of compliance? Why is it taking so long for TUSD to address all the findings of the California Department of Education? These were among the questions that were raised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies watch out for this man (Jan '10) 21 hr StefferLynn 2
gay guys in or near Lancaster (Mar '15) Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 4
Suckibg hard cock Jun 25 Rip Chen Picket 4
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Jun 23 _Zoey_ 309
love Jun 22 sayrebear 1
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Jun 17 nortrek99 41
does anyone know betty weir Jun 16 sayrebear 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC