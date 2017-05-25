Winner of Noah's Ark Raffle announced

Winner of Noah's Ark Raffle announced

The Tehachapi Mountain Carvers recently presented a check in the amount of $3,000 to Lewis Brown of the Tehachapi Senior Center. The donation was raised through the organization's raffle of a hand-carved Noah's Ark.

