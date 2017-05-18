Two in Tehachapi Police custody after...

Two in Tehachapi Police custody after short chase, SWAT response

Saturday May 13 Read more: Tehachapi News

Tehachapi Police had two people in custody Saturday evening following a short chase that led officers to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT, according to police. As of about 7:30 p.m., an investigation continued in an area east of Tehachapi High School, according to the TPD Facebook page.

