Two in Tehachapi Police custody after short chase, SWAT response
Tehachapi Police had two people in custody Saturday evening following a short chase that led officers to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT, according to police. As of about 7:30 p.m., an investigation continued in an area east of Tehachapi High School, according to the TPD Facebook page.
