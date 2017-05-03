TPD reports four arrests from April 2...

TPD reports four arrests from April 24-30

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested two people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of April 24 through 30. A total of 173 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 117 calls for service from the public and 56 officer-initiated incidents.

