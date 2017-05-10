TPD reports 17 arrests from May 1-7

TPD reports 17 arrests from May 1-7

The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 13 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of May 1-7. A total of 181 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 123 calls for service from the public and 58 officer-initiated incidents.

