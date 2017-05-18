Tickets now on sale to 4th annual Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest
The Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest will feature more than 140 Californian craft beers and wines with virtually unlimited tastings from top breweries. The 4th annual Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest will be held July 15 at the Benz Visco Sports Park.
