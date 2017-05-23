Tehachapi's American Association of University Women elects officers
Sonja Wilson will succeed Jeannette Crounse as president. She will be assisted by Connie Lynch, Joan Cote, Anita Pritchard, Laura Amstead, Janice Armstrong and Karen Shoen who will serve on the board in other positions.
