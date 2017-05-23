Tehachapi Rotarians provide personalized books to kindergarten students
Students at Cummings Valley Elementary School were treated to personalized books by members of the Rotary Club on Monday, May 22. Students at Cummings Valley Elementary School were treated to personalized books by members of the Rotary Club on Monday, May 22. One of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi's favorite projects is distributing personalized books to every single kindergarten student throughout the Tehachapi Unified School District. We partner with Kiwanis who service Thompson Elementary while Rotary visits the classrooms at Golden Hills Elementary and Cummings Valley Elementary schools.
