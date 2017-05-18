Tehachapi Police Foundation honors fo...

Tehachapi Police Foundation honors four for contributions to the Thin Blue Line

Tehachapi Police Foundation honorees for 2017 are Matthew Murphy, Civilian Employee of the Year; Civilian Volunteer of the Year Edris Reed; Tehachapi Police Officer of the Year Alejandro Barajas; and Tehachapi Police Explorer of the Year Anthony Cole. Tehachapi Police Foundation board members and honorees, from left to right, include board member Bruce Hamlin, board President Rubien Brandon, honoree Matthew Murphy, board member Jim Wallace, honoree Edris Reed, Police Chief Kent Kroeger, honoree Alejandro Barajas, honoree Anthony Cole, board member Carl Gerhicke, board member Don Stevens and board Vice President and the event master of ceremonies Kim Nixon.

