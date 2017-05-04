Tehachapi Police Foundation announces honorees for upcoming banquet

The Tehachapi Police Foundation will recognize four top people serving the Tehachapi Police Department and the community at its first banquet, Honoring the Thin Blue Line, Thursday, May 18, at the Rose Garden Estate. Those to be honored during the event are Officer Alejandro Barajas as Officer of the Year from the Tehachapi Police Department, Anthony Cole as the Tehachapi Explorer of the Year, Edris Reed as Tehachapi Police Volunteer of the Year and Matthew Murphy as the Civilian Employee of the Year.

