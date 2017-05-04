Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum picks curator
The Friends of the Tehachapi Depot is happy to announce that Doug Pickard accepted the position of curator for the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum. With his extensive experience and knowledge of the rail world, Pickard is highly qualified to lead us in the acquisition, design and display of all our museum artifacts and signage.
