Teachers' union, Tehachapi Unified reach contract agreement
After months of at times heated and emotional debate, the Tehachapi Unified School District's board signed off on a new contract with the teachers' union Tuesday night. The agreement covers 2016-2019, and addresses contentious issues: pay that the union said was lower than that in nearby districts, changes in work hours and issues with healthcare benefits.
