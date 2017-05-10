Teachers' union, Tehachapi Unified re...

Teachers' union, Tehachapi Unified reach contract agreement

After months of at times heated and emotional debate, the Tehachapi Unified School District's board signed off on a new contract with the teachers' union Tuesday night. The agreement covers 2016-2019, and addresses contentious issues: pay that the union said was lower than that in nearby districts, changes in work hours and issues with healthcare benefits.

