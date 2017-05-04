Summit Singers to perform May 20
Tickets are now available for the Summit Singers concert coming up May 20. You can pick yours up from any of the Summit Singers or from Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Radio Shack or Tehachapi Furniture. Of course, they'll also be available at the door.
