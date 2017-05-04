Sign up now to go on water pump plant...

Sign up now to go on water pump plant tour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will hold its annual tour of its pumping plants and importation facilities on May 18, according to a water district news release. Those who go on the tour will be able to see how water is imported to the Tehachapi area for residential, industrial and agricultural uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) 13 hr Big D 6
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Sat winner 288
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Sat leticalacrn 13
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Apr 26 klhgwp 15
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Apr 19 Seriously 57
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar '17 Redcon1 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC