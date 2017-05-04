Sign up now to go on water pump plant tour
The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District will hold its annual tour of its pumping plants and importation facilities on May 18, according to a water district news release. Those who go on the tour will be able to see how water is imported to the Tehachapi area for residential, industrial and agricultural uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Big D
|6
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sat
|winner
|288
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|leticalacrn
|13
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 26
|klhgwp
|15
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|Apr 19
|Seriously
|57
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
|Motorcycles in Tehachapi
|Mar '17
|Redcon1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC