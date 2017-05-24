Sheriffa s deputies find meth, weapons, stolen Corrections badge at Tehachapi home

Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men Tuesday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, a cache of weapons and ammunition and and a stolen California Department of Corrections badge at a Tehachapi home. Deputies said Matt Christy, 26, and Nikole Poczik, 27, were arrested in the 20800 block of Neely Avenue in Tehachapi after a probation search.

