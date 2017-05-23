Rotary Club: What's the color of summer? Find out at fashion show
Mark your calendar because on Thursday, July 15, the Rotary Club of Tehachapi will host the Sizzling Summer Fashion Show. The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St. The fashion show will feature clothing from several local boutiques including Dahlia, A Boutique, The Dressing Room and Tractor Supply, plus local online sites Walker Bleu and Flex it Pink.
