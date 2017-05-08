Report: Tehachapi's water within safe...

Report: Tehachapi's water within safe range

Everyone enjoys safe, crisp drinking water, and according to the 2016 Annual Water Quality Report, the City of Tehachapi is in complete compliance with standards for keeping contaminants out. The regulated substances most on the radar for a threat to public health include chlorine, fluoride, gross alpha particle activity, nitrate, TTHMs , copper and lead.

