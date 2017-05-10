Relay for Life Survivor Social set for May 20

The Relay for Life Survivor Social will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20, at the Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St. The Relay for Life Survivor Social will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20, at the Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St. Sally Thoun is a three-time cancer survivor and has recently completed treatment. She knows what it's like to have endured so much.

