Relay for Life Survivor Social Brunch brings together those who have fought cancer, caregivers

In a toast sponsored by Eivan at Stallion Springs General Store, were, from left, a shy Marie and Ira, along with Roxann Pryor and Kathy Flynn at table No. 2. Esthetician Jenn Kochanski of "Warrior Facials" draws a winning ticket for Sally Thoun for one of the many wonderful prizes given away during Saturday's survivor social held at The Woods Pavilion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.