Police searching for men who robbed Bakersfield Kohla s at gunpoint
Police said three men walked into the Gosford Road store at 9:59 p.m. with the first suspect brandishing a firearm and ordering the store's staff and customers to get on the ground. The second and third suspects broke the cases in the jewelry department, and removed items from the cases.
