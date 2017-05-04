Pen in Hand: Photographs create a record of Native American languages
Recent BYU grad Jordan Layton and Professor Paul Adams take a tintype photo of Luther Girado using a 150-year-old lens and a modern 20-inch by 24-inch camera. Fluent speaker Lucille Girado Hicks with a 150-year-old lens that has been mounted on a modern reproduction view camera.
