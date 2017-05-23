Pen in Hand: Joan Johnson: a profile in wit, graciousness and love of others
One of the finest ladies ever to enliven Tehachapi has left us with the recent passing of Joan Johnson, 87, who died May 15. It was merely four-and-a-half months ago that her loving husband, Dick, had passed away at home, bringing an end to a charmed marriage that lasted 67 years. Joan was a truly rare and incredibly gracious person.
