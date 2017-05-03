Parks and Recreation seeks new district manager
LeAnn Williams, district manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will announce her resignation at a special board meeting to be held May 2. LeAnn Williams, district manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will announce her resignation at a special board meeting to be held May 2. Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will hold a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, to announce the district manager is resigning and there is a job to fill. On Monday, LeAnn Williams told Tehachapi News the decision to resign was a tough one to make, but was based on family.
