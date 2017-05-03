Parks and Recreation seeks new distri...

Parks and Recreation seeks new district manager

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Tehachapi News

LeAnn Williams, district manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will announce her resignation at a special board meeting to be held May 2. LeAnn Williams, district manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, will announce her resignation at a special board meeting to be held May 2. Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will hold a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, to announce the district manager is resigning and there is a job to fill. On Monday, LeAnn Williams told Tehachapi News the decision to resign was a tough one to make, but was based on family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tehachapi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 17 hr winner 280
Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10) Apr 26 klhgwp 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11) Apr 19 Seriously 57
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
Motorcycles in Tehachapi Mar '17 Redcon1 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar '17 DNA searcher 1
See all Tehachapi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tehachapi Forum Now

Tehachapi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tehachapi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tehachapi, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC