Optimal Hospice seeks volunteers in Tehachapi

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Mountain Bible Church's quad building, 630 Maple St. "If you have a compassionate heart and a little time to share with those in your community, we have a place for you," according to a news release from the hospice. "Volunteers provide companionship and respite for patients and families who are under hospice care."

