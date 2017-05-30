New warden named at California Correctional Institution
William "Joe" Sullivan, 65, of Tehachapi has been appointed warden of California Correctional Institution, where he has served as the acting warden since 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday. According to a news release from the governor's office, Sullivan was retired annuitant chief deputy warden at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2011 to 2017, where he was associate director of general population from 2008 to 2010 and correctional administrator from 1994 to 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|35 min
|winner
|303
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|Serenity
|14
|Living in Rosamond (Nov '08)
|May 25
|Gina
|45
|Lancaster Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|May 17
|Susan
|58
|Suckibg hard cock
|May 15
|Horny first timer
|1
|AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15)
|May 15
|Horny first timer
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC