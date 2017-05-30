New warden named at California Correctional Institution

William "Joe" Sullivan, 65, of Tehachapi has been appointed warden of California Correctional Institution, where he has served as the acting warden since 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday. According to a news release from the governor's office, Sullivan was retired annuitant chief deputy warden at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2011 to 2017, where he was associate director of general population from 2008 to 2010 and correctional administrator from 1994 to 1997.

