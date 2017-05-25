New sidewalks for neighborhoods are coming
The areas around East H Street and North Green are some areas slated to receive sidewalks for the Northside Sidewalk Improvement Project. The Northside Sidewalk Improvements Project has been given the green light by the City Council and the intent is to start the work this year.
Read more at Tehachapi News.
