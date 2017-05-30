Go and do: Tehachapi's Memorial Day Parade, ceremony are Monday
American flags, floats and patriotic marchers will fill the streets as the annual Memorial Day parade kicks off Tehachapi's commemoration on Monday, May 29. Honoring those who gave their all in the name of freedom, the 10 a.m. parade ends at Central Park for an 11 a.m. flag raising and wreath laying ceremony.
