Four Tehachapi young artists honored by McCarthy
Tehachapi's young artists placed well in the 36th annual An Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition for high school students. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced the winners from California's 23rd District, and they were honored at a reception May 11 at Metro Galleries in Bakersfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Tehachapi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Experience With Villalobos Dog Rescue Center (Feb '11)
|19 hr
|Susan
|58
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pasquali
|295
|Suckibg hard cock
|Mon
|Horny first timer
|1
|AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Horny first timer
|23
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Dangerous Motorcycle Gang in TEHACHAPI CA (Sep '10)
|Apr 26
|klhgwp
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tehachapi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC