Four Tehachapi young artists honored by McCarthy

Tehachapi's young artists placed well in the 36th annual An Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition for high school students. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, announced the winners from California's 23rd District, and they were honored at a reception May 11 at Metro Galleries in Bakersfield.

