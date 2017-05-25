flying j4
Motorists and truck drivers will have another option for resting and refueling their vehicles off Highway 58 in the very near future. A new Pilot Flying J Travel Center will be built that will create more jobs for the community, provide new restaurant options, and generate new funds from sales taxes that will come from the establishment.
