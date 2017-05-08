Farmers Market attracts great communi...

Farmers Market attracts great community turnout

The first Farmers Market of the season gets started with an estimated 100 or more members of the community showing up and visiting with more than 25 vendors on May 4. Green Street hosted the first Farmers Market of the season on May 4. It will be held every Thursday from May 4 until Aug. 17 starting at 4 p.m. Aligator Rose homemade soaps, epsom bath salt blends, body oils and other items are shown off at their farmers market booth. Kelly Horton displays her unique jewelry from her booth at the Farmers Market.

