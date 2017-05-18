Fallen Soldier Cart passes through Tehachapi, receives patriotic greeting

An enthusiastic crowd greeted the arrival of the decorated Fallen Soldier Cart, which passed through Tehachapi on its way to its final destination of Ontario May 14. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the arrival of the decorated Fallen Soldier Cart, which passed through Tehachapi on its way to its final destination of Ontario May 14. A large, enthusiastic crowd awaited the arrival of the Fallen Soldier Cart May 14 at Love's Travel Stop in Tehachapi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.