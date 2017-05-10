Convicted torturer in brutal 2011 bea...

Convicted torturer in brutal 2011 beating in Fairfield granted parole

Despite ample opposition, a Fairfield man convicted of torturing another man in 2011 was granted parole at his parole board hearing last week, the Solano County District Attorney's Office announced. Frank P. Bigoski, 33, was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after seven years at Sierra Conservation Center for his role in the beating of Keith E. Osby Jr., 27, who was later shot to death, execution-style, by one of the six other individuals who participated in the torturing.

